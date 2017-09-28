New Stamps from Iceland

Seabed Ecosystem II

Giant file clam (Acesta excavata) is a large and moderately convex bivalve living in the south and southwest of Iceland at a depth of 200-1400 m. The largest shells measure 17 cm in height and 10 cm in width. This is the largest bivalve found in Icelandic waters. The animal itself is pink or orange in colour while the shell is whitish. The giant file clam is often found close to corals and coral reefs. It subsists on plankton which are filtered from the mass of sea water. The file clam is considered excellent food but it is not harvested or used for culinary purposes.

Zigzag coral (Madrepora oculata) is a stony coral that forms a hard calcium shell. The zigzag coral is one of three coral species that can form coral reefs in Icelandic waters. Its growth rate is about 3-20 mm annually, which means that the formation of coral reefs takes an enormous amount of time. In Iceland the zigzag coral grows at the edge of the continental shelf off the south and west of Iceland at a depth of 200-1000 meters. There are many coral reefs in this area and some of them have been filmed with underwater cameras. These coral reefs are protected.

Wild Icelandic Vegetation II

Common orange lichen (Xanthoria parietina) is a common lichen in places where maritime climate is prevalent in Iceland. It is widespread in the South and West of Iceland, growing on rocks, concrete walls and sometimes tree trunks. In bird cliffs the lichen can cover whole rock faces. It is quite big, often 6-10 cm in diameter and best distinguished from other lichens by distinctively leafy edges which can easily be pried loose from the underlay. It is very rare in the north of Iceland.Bullseye lichen (Placopsis gelida) is a common lichen all over the country. It lives in close proximity with green algae. Bullseye lichen was one of the first three lichens to be found in Surtsey after the island formed in 1963. It is common where humid marine climate prevails but rarely found in the country’s northern interior where the climate is more continental. It is found at high altitudes where foggy weather is more common than in the lowlands. The bullseye lichen grows on stones, both basalt and tuff, and often on pebbles lying on the ground.

