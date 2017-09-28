Jersey Issued Post and Go Stamps on Fruits  and Berries

Posted on September 28, 2017

jersey fruits stampsJersey’s temperate climate and variety of natural habitats, from the sheer cliffs of the north coast to Les Blanches Banques sand dunes in the parish of St Ouen, are a great source of biodiversity. As such the Island boasts a huge variety of flora and fauna, and six fruits and berries which can be found growing in the wild in Jersey feature in this new Post & Go issue

Issue Date: 15.09.2017 Designer: Lizzie Harper : Walsall Security Printers  Process: Indicia and location identifier thermally printed within a Royal Mail Series II Post & Go machine  Size: Stamp die size: 25mm deep x 56mm wide

