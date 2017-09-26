Tokelau Issued Stamps on Reptiles

Posted on September 26, 2017 by PhilaMirror

tokelau reptiles stampsThe only animals to be found in and around the island are birds and lizards, along with other introduced specimens such as rats and pigs. This stamp issue focuses on four reptile species that can be found on Tokelau’s three atolls.The Stamps depicts Moth Skink – Lipinia noctua , Pelagic Gecko – Nactus pelagicus ,  Copper-tailed Skink – Emoia cyanura and Black Skink – Emoia nigra .

