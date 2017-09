By Suresh Rao

The Hanumanthanagar Co-operative Bank Limited was established on 24.8.1965 in Hanumanthanagar, Bengaluru under the leadership of centenarian Shri HS Doreswamy, Gandhian and Freedom Fighter. The bank is giving satisfactory service to the customers and running in profit and completed 50 years. To commemorate this occasion, this special cover is released.

Date of ReleaseĀ :23 September 2017,Bengaluru,Cover Number KTK-73-2017