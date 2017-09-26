Niue Issued Stamps on Butterflyfish

Niue is surrounded by crystal-clear waters and with visibility of up to 100 metres, it is one of the top ranked diving and snorkelling locations in the world. With many caves and caverns to explore, as well as an abundance of curious marine life waiting to greet you, it’s an experience not to be missed. Amongst some of these curious sea creatures there are a variety of butterflyfish, four of which are the focus of this stamp issue. The Reticulate Butterflyfish, Bennett’s Butterflyfish, Lined Butterflyfish and Acropora Butterflyfish are all brightly coloured with striking markings. They feed predominantly on live coral. Due to this selective diet, these species have proven difficult to maintain in an aquarium environment as they refuse to eat simple fish food. This also means all four butterflyfish are susceptible to the impact of coral bleaching and habitat loss.