250 Years of Foreign Expeditions and Traveling to Iceland

In January 1767, a French naval officer, Yves Joseph de Kerguelen de Trémarec, received instructions from Louis XV ordering him to sail to Iceland for the assistance of fishermen from Northern France operating in Icelandic waters. The vessel used for this expedition was the frigate La Folle (“She who surprises“) with a crew of 200 men. A year later Kerguelen returned to Iceland on the corvette L’Hirondelle (“The Swallow”). His book about these expeditions to Iceland was published in 1771 under the name “Relation d’un voyage dans la mer du Nord” (Account of a journey on the North Sea). In it he gives an account of his research and discoveries during the two journeys to Iceland. Kerguelen’s reports were important both militarily and scientifically. His writings are considered to be a reliable source since in contradistinction to those who previously had written about the country, he had no stake in the dispute.

100th Anniversary of Iceland Chamber of Commerce

The Iceland Council of Commerce was founded on September 17, 1917. In September 2005, its name was changed to Iceland Chamber of Commerce. The aim of the organization is to strengthen Icelandic commerce and create healthy and advantageous trading practices among those engaged in commerce. The Iceland Chamber of Commerce is an overall organization of companies, organizations and individuals in Icelandic economic life. The Chamber of Commerce played an important role in the founding of this bank. A total of 236 companies and associations are affiliated with the Chamber of Commerce.

500th Anniversary of The Reformation

In 2017, 500 years have elapsed since Martin Luther nailed his 95 theses to the door of the Castle Church in Wittenberg. His intention was to start a discussion about the theological justification of the sale of indulgences. This event marked the inception of the reformation movement which was to have vast consequences in many parts of Europe. The Icelandic Reformation took place in the middle of the 16th century – the point of reference generally being the execution of Jón Arason, the catholic bishop of Hólar, and his two sons, in 1550. Jón had struggled against the imposition of the Protestant Reformation in Iceland. With him out of the way, changes could be introduced much more easily. The Reformation meant that church property fell into the hands of the King of Denmark. The commercial influence of the Danish crown in Iceland increased greatly, culminating in the Monopoly which was enacted in 1602. Legislation and enforcement of laws became much stricter when the notorious Stóridómur (Grand Judgement) was passed in 1564. The National Church of Iceland will commemorate the 500th anniversary in various ways. A symposium will be held and selected writings of Luther will be published along with educational study material. The stamp’s motif is the title page of the New Testament, the first book printed in Icelandic, translated by Oddur Gottskálksson in 1540.

