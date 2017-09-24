New Special Covers Released from Kolkata

By Suresh Rao

The Friends of Tribals Society

The Friends of Tribals Society (FTS), or Vanbandhu Parishad, is a volunteer organization formed in 1989 with the goal of improving literacy and health among the Adivasi, rural tribal people in India. The society operates one-teacher schools in the villages, led by trained members of the local community.

Kolkata Reserve Bank Employees Co-operative Credit Society Ltd

Kolkata Reserve Bank Employees Co-operative Credit Society Ltd. is one of the oldest Co-op. Credit Societies in the State of West Bengal. Initially, registered as Currency Employees Co-op Credit Society in 1927, the Society was renamed as Kolkata Reserve Bank Employees Co-op Credit Society Limited in 1935. ay the sheer dedication and impeccable honesty of a host of employee cooperators, the Society has gradually grown up to become one of the well-managed and best- run Society in the Indian Banking sector. Besides providing cheap and easy loans to its members in times of their need, the society has catered to the banking needs of the existing as well as retired members. The Society has also stood up to its social commitments by donating regularly to several charitable and social organisations engaged in social upliftment. Further, several needy meritorious students are being sponsored each year to continue and complete their studies. Overall, the Society has traversed this long journey of 90 glorious year with flying colours and deservingly marching towards the historic milestone of centenary (100 years) with the blessing and good wishes of its innumerable well wishers.