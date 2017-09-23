Stamps Released on Ramayana

ramayana fdcramayana sheetletIndia Post has issued a set of 11 stamps( 10 stamps 5 Rs each and one 15 Rs.) one miniature sheet(65 Rs) and a sheetlet (65 Rs) on Ramayana on 22nd September 2017.Prime Minister Narendra Modi released the stamps(Price 65 Rs) at Varanasi. Ramayana  is an ancient Indian epic poem   which narrates the struggle of the divine prince  to rescue his wife Sita   from the demon king Ravana  .

The epic, traditionally ascribed to the Hindu   sageValmiki  , narrates the life of Rama  , the legendary prince of the Kosala kingdom  . It follows his banishment from the kingdom by his father King Dashrath , his travels across forests in India with his wife  Sita  and brother  Lakshmana , the kidnapping of his wife by  Ravan, the demon king of Lanka, resulting in a war with him, and Rama’s eventual return to Ayodhya   to be crowned king.

Miniature Sheetramayana ms

The Ramayana is one of the largest ancient epics in world literature. It consists of nearly 24,000 verseds (mostly set in the  Shloka meter), divided into seven Kandas (books) and about 500 sargas (chapters). In  Hindu tradition, it is considered to be the adi-kavya (first poem). It depicts the duties of relationships, portraying ideal characters like the ideal father, the ideal servant, the ideal brother, the ideal wife and the ideal king. Ramayana was an important influence on later Sanskrit poetry and Hindu life and culture.

