Special Cover Released on Kannada University, Hampi

Posted on September 22, 2017 by PhilaMirror

kannada uiversity special coverBy Suresh Rao

Kannada University was established with a big dream to research, document and preserve the identity of Kannada. Materializing its set aims and goals, the University has completed 25 years. This special cover is released on 12.09.2017 to commemorate the occasion. Cover Number: KTK/70/2017

