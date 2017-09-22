Kannada University was established with a big dream to research, document and preserve the identity of Kannada. Materializing its set aims and goals, the University has completed 25 years. This special cover is released on 12.09.2017 to commemorate the occasion. Cover Number: KTK/70/2017
Special Cover Released on Kannada University, Hampi
