New Stamps Released on Princes Diana

Guernsey

The stamps issued on 1 September 2017 to mark the 25th anniversary of The Princess of Wales’s Royal Regiment (PWRR) including a miniature sheet depicting Diana, Princess of Wales, who was the Regiment’s Colonel-in-Chief from 1992-1997.

Formed on the 9th September 1992 following the merger of The Queen’s Regiment and The Royal Hampshire Regiment, the PWRR, which is the recipient of new Colours this year, is the county regiment for the South-East of England, together with the Channel Islands and the Isle of Wight.

Isle of Man

Isle of Man Post Office is honoured to issue this limited edition commemorative sheetlet featuring reprints of the 1998 ‘Diana, Princess of Wales’ stamp issue, to mark 20 years since her tragic loss and the continuation of the charitable works that are her incredible legacy. This beautiful postal tribute, composed of 12 of the reprinted 1998 stamps, is wonderfully presented in a presentation album packed full of images from Arthur Edwards MBE’s archives. Complementing the images and sheetlet is affectionate issue text also written by the renowned photographer.

Issue Date: 06.09.2017 Designer: Glazier Design Printer: Cartor Process: Offset Lithography Size: 30 x 40mm Values: 25p

Romania

Romfilatelia commemorates on August 31, 2017, the tragic disappearance of Princess Diana through a postage stamp issue, which is an overprint of the Diana – Princess of Wales postage stamp issue of 1999.

Twenty years after the tragic accident that took place in the Paris tunnel where she lost her life, Lady Diana continues to be loved by Britons around the world. The memorial fountain dedicated to the “Princess of Hearts” in London is a place of pilgrimage where people bring flowers, souvenirs, to the memory of the most beloved British princess.

Issue Date: 31.08.2017 Process: Overprint Colours: dark magenta overprint (1 color process on foil) Size: Stamps size: 33 x 48 mm; Block size: 141 x 132 mm Values: 4 x 8 Lei