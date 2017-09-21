A set of two commemorative postage stamps and a miniature sheet issued jointly by the Government of India and Canada on the theme of Indian festival Diwali on 21st September 2017. Stamp denomination 25 Rs and 5 Rs.Ms 30 Rs.
India –Canada Joint Stamp Issue
It’s not for dealers as one stamp is of Rs.25/- & other of Rs.5/-.
Congratulations to get this done