India –Canada Joint Stamp Issue

Posted on September 21, 2017 by PhilaMirror

india canada joint stamp issueA set of two commemorative postage stamps  and a miniature sheet  issued jointly by the Government of India and Canada on the theme of Indian festival Diwali on 21st September 2017. Stamp denomination 25 Rs and 5 Rs.Ms 30 Rs.

2 Responses to India –Canada Joint Stamp Issue

  1. Vijay Kumar Jain says:
    September 3, 2017 at 12:28 AM

    It’s not for dealers as one stamp is of Rs.25/- & other of Rs.5/-.

  2. ARMINDER SINGH 9910600199 NEW DELHI says:
    September 3, 2017 at 6:13 PM

    Congratulations to get this done

