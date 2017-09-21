India –Canada Joint Stamp will be Issued Today

Posted on September 21, 2017 by PhilaMirror

india canada joint stamp issueA set of two commemorative postage stamps will be issued jointly by the Government of India and Canada on the theme of Indian festival Diwali on 21st September 2017.Postal departments of both the countries have also signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for this joint issue.Considering the large presence of Indian Diaspora in Canada, Diwali has been selected as the cultural theme for both the countries.

2 Responses to India –Canada Joint Stamp will be Issued Today

  1. Vijay Kumar Jain says:
    September 3, 2017 at 12:28 AM

    It’s not for dealers as one stamp is of Rs.25/- & other of Rs.5/-.

  2. ARMINDER SINGH 9910600199 NEW DELHI says:
    September 3, 2017 at 6:13 PM

    Congratulations to get this done

