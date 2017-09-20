This years’ Festival stamps focus on three evening customs: the recitation of Selicot prayers in the evenings before Yom Kippur; on the eve after the end of Yom Kippur the building of the Sukkah (temporary structure to remind us of the way Jews lived after the exodus from Egypt); and second hakafot (singing and dancing with the Torah) which takes place in the evening at the end of the festival period.
Israel: Festivals Stamp Issue
