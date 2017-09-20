Ireland Issued Stamp on 50 Years of Second Level Education

Two Gorey Community School students are the face of the new €1 commemorative stamp from An Post celebrating 50 years of second level education in Ireland.The stamp, designed by leading designer Ger Garland with photography by Alan Betson, features Lauren Dench and Michael Duke two students of Gorey Community school, the largest second level school in the country.

Lauren and Michael are both sixth year students at Gorey Community School and principal Michael Finn said that the duo were chosen randomly over the summer.’We then chose two students from the school whom we felt were good ambassadors of the school. We wanted to pick sixth year students to signify that their education with us was coming to a close.