IOM Issued Stamps on Time Eating Clocks

An inventor who designed and made a series of "time-eating clocks" has been honoured on a set of Isle of Man stamps.Dr John Taylor also invented the the bimetal thermostat, a crucial safety feature on electric kettles which turns them off when the water boils.The Isle of Man Post Office said the stamps celebrate the life and career of one of Britain's greatest innovators.