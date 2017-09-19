New Swiss Stamps

Letter vs. E-mail

The versatility of this stamp knows no bounds. Anyone who looks at it sees themselves. But that’s not the only unique feature of this extraordinary project. The selfie stamp owes its existence to a co-operative venture between Swiss Post and students completing a consolidation course in visual communication at the Zurich University of the Arts. The diligent bachelor’s degree students (average age 22) were briefed by project leaders on the course topic of “Letter vs. e-mail”. The de- sign process pursued by the eight teams of two and seven solo aspirants was su- pervised by the university’s lecturers. The winning design out of the ten best submissions picked and then entered in a nal round was created by Nicole Jara Vizcardo.

The young designer’s concept showed how the rise of e-mail has meant that letters have become digitalized. She drew her inspiration from this and thought about how she could transfer something typical from the digital world to the for-mat of a postage stamp. A selfie-a self-portrait taken at a specific moment and transmitted electronically–appeared the most convincing form to her. Mirror- ing the zeitgeist, it is literally a true re-flection of our society. Silver lm was used to produce this unu- sual stamp. The sheet of special stamps shows 20 individual stamps which form a tablet that re ects the face of the observ-er–the perfect symbol of the symbiosis between digital and analogue reality.

Issue Date: 31.08.2017 Designer: Nicole Jara Vizcardo, Anglikon (student, Zurich University of the Arts) Printer: Cartor Security Printing La Loupe, France Process: Offset Colours: 2 Colours Size: 33 × 28mm

Emoji

The term “emoji” (pronounced “ee-mo-gee”) comes from the Japanese words for “picture” and “character”. The name has doubtless gained acceptance because of the associations it conjures up with “emotion”, a word that sounds similar in numerous European languages. These little pictures simplify communication, allowing us to quickly and clearly show whether we mean something to be serious, or maybe ironic.

Modern-day emojis hark back to Shigetaka Kurita’s designs in 1998, when he was commissioned by a Japanese mobile phone provider to create simple, single-colour icons. These days there are a large number of different emojis in the digital world. Apple, Google and Facebook all have their own versions which all differ in detail. emoji company GmbH owns the brand rights to emoji® and is responsible in particular for their use in analogue applica-tions.

Issue Date: 31.08.2017 Designer: Kaspar Eigensatz, Bern Printer: Joh. Enschedé, Haarlem, Netherlands Process: Offset Colours: 4 Colours Size: 33 × 28mm