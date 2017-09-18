New Stamps Released from Hungary

Saint Ladislaus Memorial Year

Hungary issued a definitive stamp with a label to mark the Saint Ladislaus Memorial Year. The emblem of the Memorial Year can be seen on the label attached to the definitive stamp Your Own Message Stamp IV – Domestic 35. The stamp was designed by Imre Benedek and the label attached to it by Tamás Gábor, and 175,000 copies were produced by the printing company Pénzjegynyomda. The new issue will be available at first day post offices and Filaposta in Hungary from 15 August, but may also be ordered from Magyar Posta’s online store.

(Saint) Ladislaus I (c.1040, near Cracow – 29 July 1095, Nyitra) was the second son of King Béla I of Hungary and Princess Richeza Piast of Poland. He was King of Hungary from 1077 and King of Croatia from 1091 until his death, and was a ruler embodying the medieval ideal of chivalry, who gained distinction in the areas of law-making, church organisation and warfare during his 18-year reign. A number of legends commemorate him.The 2017 Saint Ladislaus Memorial Year commemorates the 940th anniversary of the knight king’s accession to the throne and the 825th anniversary of his canonisation.

Issue Date: 15.08.2017 Designer: Stamp: Imre Benedek; Label by Tamás Gábor Printer: Pénzjegynyomda Zrt. Process: Offset Colours: 4 Colours Size: 18.00 x 25.

50 Years of Hungarian Stamp Issuance : Hungary-Austria Joint Stamp Issue

Magyar Posta is marking the issue of the first Hungarian postage stamp by a Hungarian-Austrian joint issue of a commemorative miniature sheet. 1867 was a historic turning point for both the state of Hungary and the Hungarian postal service. In the wake of the passive resistance after the 1848 War of Independence and due to the effect of unfavourable international events for the Habsburg Empire, this was the year when a compromise was reached to restore Hungarian statehood and the Austrian Emperor Franz Joseph I was crowned King of Hungary. Austria-Hungary was created. This was known from its inception until the end of the period in 1918 as the dual monarchy and was one of the times in Hungarian history when the country flourished and prospered to the greatest extent.

Under an agreement for the post, the postal services of Hungary and Austria separated, and one of the first measures of the newly independent Hungarian postal service was to order and bring into use its own postage stamps. However, compromises had to be made in order to issue the first stamps on 1 June 1867 because there was no print works in Hungarian territory that was equipped to produce postage stamps of the required quality and quantity. For this reason they were produced at the Imperial and Royal Stationery Office in Vienna. Of the series of seven stamps bearing the portrait of Franz Joseph, the 2, 3, 5, 10 and 15 krajcár denominations were released on 1 June and the 25 and 50 krajcár stamps on 1 September.

Issue Date: 25.08.2017 Designer: Anita Kern (stamp), Attila Elekes (FDC, special postmark) Printer: ANY Biztonsági Nyomda Process: Offset Colours: 4 Colours Size: Stamp Size: 30 x 40 mm, Miniature Sheet: 80 x 60mm Values: HUF 120, HUF 450150 Years of Hungarian Stamp Issuance I – Special Editions & Stamp Set

150 Years of First Stamp

When the first Hungarian postage stamps were issued 150 years ago, customers knew that these miniature graphic artworks would become part of everyday life but they could not be certain that this occasion marked the start of a series of events lasting for centuries. Releasing the special editions of the miniature sheet entitled 150 Years of Hungarian Stamp Issuance for circulation expresses Magyar Posta’s pleasure and pride in looking back at its stamps issued to date.

On this occasion a red-numbered, imperforated and a green-numbered perforated edition of the miniature sheet and a special stamp set are being issued.

What makes the red-numbered and green-numbered versions interesting is that the first two stamps were made by letterpress (book) printing – the same printing technology as used in that period – while the third and fourth stamps were produced by intaglio printing, following the example of the classic stamps printed in 1871 and 1874.

The stamp set includes, in addition to the red- and green-numbered editions, numbered copies of the standard edition and the black print of the miniature sheet. These are unusual as they were numbered by hand using numerals ranging from 1 to 1,000. All the sheets in each of the 1,000 sets issued bear the same number, and the numbered version of the standard edition as well as the black print are only available in this compilation. The stamp set sold in a resealable plastic case comes with a numbered Certificate in Hungarian, English and German bearing an embossed postal seal verifying its originality.

The red- and green-numbered miniature sheets are available outside the set as well and were produced by automated numbering with numerals ranging from 1,001 to 5,000.

Magyar Posta’s stamps have won or have been amongst the prize-winners at numerous international stamp contests over recent decades, which is one form of confirmation of the route Hungarian stamp issuance has followed to date.

Issue Date: 25.08.2017 Designer: Attila Elekes Printer: Pénzjegynyomda Zrt. (miniature sheets) ANY Biztonsági Nyomda Nyrt. (folder) Postal printworks (Certificate) Process: red- and green-numbered miniature sheets: 4-colour offset; letterpress printing, intaglio printing black print: 1 Pantone colourSize: Stamp Size: 30 x 40mm, Miniature Sheet: 84 × 202mm