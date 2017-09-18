India Post Issued Stamps on Vulnerable Birds

Posted on September 18, 2017

india birds stampsindia birds brochureBy Anil Kr Pujara

India Post has issued a set of three stamps on vulnerable birds on 18th September 2017.Miniature sheet of the issue has also been issued(Price 15 Rs.).

