India Post has issued a set of three stamps on vulnerable birds on 18th September 2017.Miniature sheet of the issue has also been issued(Price 15 Rs.).
India Post Issued Stamps on Vulnerable Birds
This entry was posted in Asian Philately, Commemorative Stamps, First Day Cover, History Behind A Stamp, Miniature Sheet, New Stamps, News, SARC Philately, Stamps, Themes, World and tagged asian stamps, birds on stamps, brochure Vulnerable Birds, fdc Vulnerable Birds, indian fdc, Indian Philately, indian stamps, Indian Vulnerable Birds, stamps of India, Stamps on Birds, stamps Vulnerable Birds, Vulnerable Birds. Bookmark the permalink.