This Special cover has been released to commemorate Jain Acharya Dhyanyogi Dr.Shiv Muni Maharaj’s 75 years of Divine Life. KTK/71/2017
Special Cover Released on Jain Acharya Dhyanyogi Dr.Shiv Muni Maharaj’s 75 years of Divine Life
This entry was posted in Asian Philately, SARC Philately, Special Cover, Themes and tagged Dr.Shiv Muni Maharaj, Indian Philately, jainism, Special Cover, special cover Dr.Shiv Muni Maharaj, special cover Karnataka, Special Covers, special covers 2017, stamps on jainism. Bookmark the permalink.