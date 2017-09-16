North Korea Issued Stamps on Missile Programme

Posted on September 16, 2017 by PhilaMirror

north korea stampNorth Korea’s state media announced that the country has issued a new set of stamps to commemorate the testing of an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) in July.

The stamps feature dictator Kim Jong-un as well as the weapons in question, a celebration of the nation’s illegal nuclear weapon’s program. North Korea often issues special edition stamps to commemorate milestones for its nuclear program and key anniversaries in the history of the repressive Kim family cult. The Hwasong-14 missile test in question occurred on July 4, in an apparent attempt to provoke the United States on its Independence Day. Experts  concluded from the missile’s trajectory that it was in fact an ICBM, and could potentially reach Alaska.

Related Posts with Thumbnails
This entry was posted in Asian Philately, Commemorative Stamps, History Behind A Stamp, Miniature Sheet, New Stamps, News, Themes, World and tagged , , , , , , . Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <strike> <strong>