North Korea Issued Stamps on Missile Programme

North Korea’s state media announced that the country has issued a new set of stamps to commemorate the testing of an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) in July.

The stamps feature dictator Kim Jong-un as well as the weapons in question, a celebration of the nation’s illegal nuclear weapon’s program. North Korea often issues special edition stamps to commemorate milestones for its nuclear program and key anniversaries in the history of the repressive Kim family cult. The Hwasong-14 missile test in question occurred on July 4, in an apparent attempt to provoke the United States on its Independence Day. Experts concluded from the missile’s trajectory that it was in fact an ICBM, and could potentially reach Alaska.