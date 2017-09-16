Malta Issued Stamps on The 350th Anniversary of the Melchiorre Gafa

Gafa’, also known as Cafa’ was a Maltese sculptor renowned for his Roman Baroque style. He was born in Vittoriosa Malta in 1636 and baptised as Marcello. However, after his move to Rome in 1658, he was most frequently referred to as Melchior or Melchiorre. His works are to be found in many major international museums and collections. Date of Issue:4 September 2017