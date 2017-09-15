New Stamps from Royal Mail

Value Description

As overprinted by Post & Go machine First UK aerial mail, 1911 At 4.58pm, on 9 September 1911, Gustav Hamel flew from Hendon to Windsor in a Blériot monoplane carrying 23½lb of mail, which included letters to King George V and other dignitaries. The stamp depicts Hamel flying over Windsor Castle prior to landing at Shaw Farm meadow, Frogmore, at 5.13pm.

As overprinted by Post & Go machine Military mail flight, 1919 In 1919, the RAF began operating a mail-carrying service between Folkestone and Cologne. Following a rail and road journey from London to the aerodrome, mail was loaded onto a De Havilland DH.10 and flown to troops in Germany. Between 1 March and 31 August 1919, 922 flights were made.

As overprinted by Post & Go machine International airmail, 1933 Imperial Airways’ Handley Page HP.42E airliners first entered into service in 1931. G-AAXF Helena is depicted flying over the pyramids in Egypt, on the Cairo-Gaza-Karachi sector, in 1933. During their eight years of service, the HP.42s carried an exceptional amount of mail.

As overprinted by Post & Go machine Domestic airmail, 1934 The most versatile of aircraft was the De Havilland DH.84 Dragon II, which was used by the majority of airlines for mail and passenger duties. Railway Air Services Ltd had a total of 11 DH.84s in its fleet, of which G-ADDJ City of Plymouth is depicted in flight in 1934.

As overprinted by Post & Go machine Flying boat airmail, 1937 The Empire Air Mail Scheme was introduced in 1937 to carry first-class mail for 1½d by air within the British Empire. Imperial Airways used flying boats to operate the new service and commissioned Shorts of Rochester to produce 28 of the C class for this purpose. G-ADUW Castor is depicted on take-off.