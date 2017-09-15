New Stamps from Royal Mail

Mail by Air Stamp Issue
|Value
|Description
|As overprinted by Post & Go machine
|First UK aerial mail, 1911
At 4.58pm, on 9 September 1911, Gustav Hamel flew from Hendon to Windsor in a Blériot monoplane carrying 23½lb of mail, which included letters to King George V and other dignitaries. The stamp depicts Hamel flying over Windsor Castle prior to landing at Shaw Farm meadow, Frogmore, at 5.13pm.
|As overprinted by Post & Go machine
|Military mail flight, 1919
In 1919, the RAF began operating a mail-carrying service between Folkestone and Cologne. Following a rail and road journey from London to the aerodrome, mail was loaded onto a De Havilland DH.10 and flown to troops in Germany. Between 1 March and 31 August 1919, 922 flights were made.
|As overprinted by Post & Go machine
|International airmail, 1933
Imperial Airways’ Handley Page HP.42E airliners first entered into service in 1931. G-AAXF Helena is depicted flying over the pyramids in Egypt, on the Cairo-Gaza-Karachi sector, in 1933. During their eight years of service, the HP.42s carried an exceptional amount of mail.
|As overprinted by Post & Go machine
|Domestic airmail, 1934
The most versatile of aircraft was the De Havilland DH.84 Dragon II, which was used by the majority of airlines for mail and passenger duties. Railway Air Services Ltd had a total of 11 DH.84s in its fleet, of which G-ADDJ City of Plymouth is depicted in flight in 1934.
|As overprinted by Post & Go machine
|Flying boat airmail, 1937
The Empire Air Mail Scheme was introduced in 1937 to carry first-class mail for 1½d by air within the British Empire. Imperial Airways used flying boats to operate the new service and commissioned Shorts of Rochester to produce 28 of the C class for this purpose. G-ADUW Castor is depicted on take-off.
|As overprinted by Post & Go machine
|Datapost service, 1980s
Datapost was introduced as an express mail service for guaranteed next-day delivery in any part of the UK, transporting mail bags from airports all over the country. The aeroplane depicted is an Embraer Bandeirante EMB.110P1 G-POST operated by the Scottish company Air Ecosse.
Ladybird Books
Ladybird Books have had a vast influence on successive generations of British children. In the 1940s the company Wills and Hepworth hit upon the formula that brought huge commercial success. With paper rationing in force, the business designed a book format where an entire 56-page book could be produced from a single sheet. The size for this was 7 inches by 4 5/8 inches and the classic format was born with the first title published in 1940.
|Number of stamps
|8
|Value of Stamps
|2 x 1st, 2 x 2nd, 2 x £1.40, 2 x £1.57
|Design
|True North
|Stamp Size
|41mm x 30mm
|Stamp Format
|Landscape
|Printer
|International Security Printers
|Print Process
|Lithography
|Perforations
|14.5 x 14
|Phosphor
|Bars as appropriate
|Gum
|PVA