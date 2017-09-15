Hindi Day :Postal Stationary

By Sudhir Jain

Hindi Divas (Day) is celebrated on 14 September because on this day in 1949, the Constituent Assembly of India had adopted Hindi written in Devnagri script as the official language of the Republic of India . But this didn’t come as easily as it sounds. As such, on the 50th birthday of Beohar Rajendra Simha] on 14 September 1949, the efforts came to fruition following adoption of Hindi as the official language. This decision was ratified by the Constitution of India that came into effect on 26 January 1950. Under the Article 343 of the Indian Constitution, Hindi written in Devnagri script was adopted as the official language. In all, there are 22 Scheduled languages of India, of which, two are officially used at Government of India level: Hindi and English.