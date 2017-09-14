New Sepac Stamps:Aland – Local Crafts

The handmade necklaces on the stamp were made from old leather garments and metallic bits. At the lower edge of the stamp, a pair of earrings made from ostrich feather down appears. The jewellery is sold under the name Oktober, and is produced by Anna Karlsson in her tiny workshop in Godby.The material at hand is often the starting point of Anna’s jewellery. She mainly uses recovered material, mostly leather but also yarn, pieces of glass or discarded cartridge cases.

Issue Date: 17.08.2017 Designer: Tiina Tahvanainen /Anna Karlsson Printer: Cartor Security Printing Process: 4-Color Offset Colours: 4 Colours Size: Size of stamps: 40 x 30 mm, Size of sheet: 2 x 12 stamps Values: €1.00