Luxembourg Issued Stamps on Multilaterale Hertogpost 2017

Posted on September 14, 2017 by PhilaMirror

luxembourg stampsThe Multi laterale is an initiative that came from the Philatelist Associations of the German-speaking countries (Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Liechtenstein, and Luxembourg) as well of Slovenia and the Netherlands. The 2017 Multilaterale in s’Hertogenbosch

This year, the Dutch Philatelist Association and the Dutch Post Office will organise the exhibition from the 25th to 27th of August in ‘s-Hertogenbosch. Because Luxembourg will be organising the next exhibition in 2019, PostNL and POST Luxembourg will issue for this matter a joint postage stamp block for 2017.

Issue Date: 25.08.2017 Designer: Linda Bos Printer: Joh. Enschedé Security Printing (NL) Process: Multicoloured high-resolution offset Size: Size of Stamp: 36 x 25 mm, Size of M/S: 144 x 75 mm

