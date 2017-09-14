Jersey  Issued Stamps on 100 Years of War in the Air

The First World War was the first major conflict to involve the large-scale use of aircraft in combat. Powered flight itself was in its infancy; the Wright brothers’ first flight had only been achieved eleven years previously, and in 1914 the aircraft were still flimsy and very primitive. Six stamps feature aircraft flown by the squadrons of Britain, France, Germany and the United States, that battled in the fast developing air-war between 1914-1918. The Miniature Sheet features an Airco DH.2 of Royal Flying Corps 32 Squadron being manoeuvred by ground crew based at Vert Galand aerodrome in northern France, one of the best known British aerodromes on the Western front. This airfield saw continuous use from 1915 until 1919, and many of the WW1 era buildings can still be seen there today.

Issue Date: 04.08.2017 Designer: Russell Smith Printer: Joh. Enschedé Security Printers, Netherlands Process: Offset lithography Colours: 4 Size: Stamp die size 30.45mm deep x 45mm wide. Miniature Sheet size 75mm deep x 166mm wide. Stamp within Miniature Sheet die size 42mm deep x 70mm wide. Souvenir Sheetlet size 86mm deep x 151mm wide Values: 49p, 63p, 73p, 79p, 90p, £1.07