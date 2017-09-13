Singapore-Indonesia Joint Stamp Issue

Singapore and Indonesia have launched a commemorative stamp set to mark 50 years of bilateral ties on 7th September 2017.). “The joint issue by SingPost and Pos Indonesia features coral reefs of both countries, as the myriad interdependencies within these delicate ecosystems reflect the many ways in which Singapore and Indonesia are working together,” SingPost said.This is the second collaboration between SingPost and Pos Indonesia. It follows a 2009 collaboration with stamps featuring tourist attractions of both countries.