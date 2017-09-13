Malaysia Issued Stamp on Yang di-Pertuan Agong

Posted on September 13, 2017 by PhilaMirror

malaysia stampMalaysia issued a stamps to commemorate the official birthday of the 15th Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Sultan Muhammad V on 11th September 2017. This is the third series that Pos Malaysia has issued, which includes all the 15 Yang di-Pertuan Agongs.”The whole set and the envelope will be sold for RM37.10 inclusive of GST.

Related Posts with Thumbnails
This entry was posted in Asian Philately, Commemorative Stamps, History Behind A Stamp, New Stamps, News, Themes, World and tagged , , , , , , , , , . Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <strike> <strong>