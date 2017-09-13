Malaysia issued a stamps to commemorate the official birthday of the 15th Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Sultan Muhammad V on 11th September 2017. This is the third series that Pos Malaysia has issued, which includes all the 15 Yang di-Pertuan Agongs.”The whole set and the envelope will be sold for RM37.10 inclusive of GST.
Malaysia Issued Stamp on Yang di-Pertuan Agong
This entry was posted in Asian Philately, Commemorative Stamps, History Behind A Stamp, New Stamps, News, Themes, World and tagged asian philately, asian stamps, kings on stamps, malaysian stamps, stamps of malaysia, stamps on kings, Sultan Muhammad V, sultan of Malaysia, Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Yang di-Pertuan Agong stamp. Bookmark the permalink.