USPS will Issue Stamps on  ‘The Snowy Day’

Posted on September 12, 2017 by PhilaMirror

usps snowy day stamps“The Snowy Day,” a beloved children’s book by Ezra Jack Keats, will be featured on four new stamps issued by the US Postal Service. Each of the four stamps features the main character Peter exploring and playing in his neighborhood while wearing his iconic red snowsuit. They will be released nationwide on October 4.“The Snowy Day,” published in 1962, was one of the first mainstream publications to feature an African-American child. It received the Caldecott Medal in 1963.

