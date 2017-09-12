UAE Issued Stamps on Year of Giving

Posted on September 12, 2017 by PhilaMirror

uae year of givingstampThe stamps come in two different designs – the first carrying the logo for the Year of Giving 2017, while the second comes in the form of a donation box to encourage people to contribute. 2017 was announced as the Year of Giving by the President, Sheikh Khalifa, last December. It aims to build a spirit of volunteering, strengthen social responsibility in the private sector and boost the ideals of serving the nation among Emiratis and expatriates.

