The stamps come in two different designs – the first carrying the logo for the Year of Giving 2017, while the second comes in the form of a donation box to encourage people to contribute. 2017 was announced as the Year of Giving by the President, Sheikh Khalifa, last December. It aims to build a spirit of volunteering, strengthen social responsibility in the private sector and boost the ideals of serving the nation among Emiratis and expatriates.
UAE Issued Stamps on Year of Giving
