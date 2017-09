By Sudhir Jain

Shri Hemant Bafna President Jainism Philately Group, Pune Chapter died on 11th Sept. 2017 night at Pune.

He was very senior Philatelist and organized many solo Philatelic Exhibitions at different places. Born on 4th april 1952, Mr. Bafna was Chartered accountant by profession. May The Noble Soul Rest In Eternal Peace In Heaven.