Israel Issued Stamp on Shimon Peres

To mark the first death anniversary of Israel’s ninth president Shimon Peres, the Israel Postal Company in conjunction with Israel Philatelic Services on Monday issued a special Shimon Peres memorial stamp.Valued at NIS 2.40, the stamp features a portrait of Peres against a library backdrop in recognition of his love of books. There are also national emblems and Peres’s name in Hebrew, Arabic and English, the years of his birth and death and the word Israel in the three above-mentioned languages. The stamp was designed by Limor Peretz-Samia, and the first day cover was designed by Tal Huber and Sharon Blinkov.