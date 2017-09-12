Israel Issued Stamp on Shimon Peres

Posted on September 12, 2017 by PhilaMirror

israel shimon peres stampTo mark the first death anniversary  of Israel’s ninth president Shimon Peres, the Israel Postal Company in conjunction with Israel Philatelic Services on Monday issued a special Shimon Peres memorial stamp.Valued at NIS 2.40, the stamp features a portrait of Peres against a library backdrop in recognition of his love of books. There are also national emblems and Peres’s name in Hebrew, Arabic and English, the years of his birth and death and the word Israel in the three above-mentioned languages. The stamp was designed by Limor Peretz-Samia, and the first day cover was designed by Tal Huber and Sharon Blinkov.

Related Posts with Thumbnails
This entry was posted in Asian Philately, Commemorative Stamps, History Behind A Stamp, New Stamps, News, Themes, World and tagged , , , , , , , , . Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <strike> <strong>