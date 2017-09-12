Belarus-India Joint Stamp Issue

Belarus and India will issue a joint stamp issue to commemorate 25 Years of diplomatic relations between both the countries.Belarushas scheduled the stamp release for 12th September 2017. The diplomatic relations between the Republic of Belarus and the Republic of India were established on April 17, 1992. India is one of the important foreign policy partners of Belarus. In recent years trade and economic cooperation between the two countries has been intensively developing.The cooperation between Belarus and India in the fields of energy, engineering, information technology, the pharmaceutical and food industries looks promising. A sufficiently high level of development of Belarusian-Indian ties is observed in the scientific, technical, cultural and law-enforcement spheres, as well as in the sphere of education. Face value H is equal to the surface tariff of a letter up to 20 gram abroad.

Design: Tatyana Kuznetsova. Printing: offset. Colour: full colour. Paper: chalk-surfaced, gummed. Perforation: comb 12. Size of the stamp: 40×28 mm. Sheet composition: 6 (3×2) stamps & 1 coupon. Size of the sheet: 132×105 mm. While printing the stamp they used the technology of relief stamping, selective glossy varnishing and thermal stamping by metalized foil of red colour, which is also used on the coupon. Print quantity: 60.000 stamps.The stamps were printed at the Republican Unitary Enterprise “Bobruisk Integrated Printing House named after A. T. Nepogodin”.