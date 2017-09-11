New Swiss Stamps

150 Years of Tübli Letters

“Tübli letters” was the name given by collectors to the first covers of the federal postal system pre-franked with a printed stamp. They came out in 1867, after the Geneva Post Of ce had begun issuing pre-franked products. The of cial issue date of the “Tübli letters” was 1 July 1867. Prior to that, though, cov- ers were sold to customers and also can- celled at a number of post of ces.

The miniature sheet shows the “Zweisim- men first day cover” in the background, one of the few remaining pieces from the of cial rst day. It displays all four values of the rst issue in a fan arrangement. The stamp itself focuses on the 10-centime value of the Zweisimmen letter cancelled on the issue date. A detail of the address written with a quill sends the observer on a journey back in time to the 19th century. The optical quality of the yellowed paper was deliberately chosen as a stylistic me- dium. The nostalgic aura is subtly en- hanced with modern typography. The gold font lends the special stamp the unique characteristic worthy of a 150th anniversary.

Issue Date: 31.08.2017 Designer: Raphael Schenker, Zurich Printer: Printing, La Loupe, France Process: Offset Colours: 4-Colour Size: Miniature sheet: 105 × 70mm

Creux du Van

Between Lake Neuchâtel and the Val de Travers, on the border between the cantons of Neuchâtel and Vaud, lies the Creux du Van, a tremendous natural rock formation, impressively captured by landscape photographer Roland Gerth.

A picture by landscape photographer Ro- land Gerth was selected for the miniature sheet. He visited the Creux du Van on various occasions at different times of the year. For this particular photograph he spent the night there in order to capture the east-facing rocky cirque at sun- rise. In Gerth’s view, the fact the sky was not completely cloudless on this day contributed to the special beauty of the setting.

Issue Date: 08.08.2017 Designer: Photography: Roland Gerth, Thal Graphics editing: Prolith AG, Schönbühl Printer: Cartor Security Printing La Loupe, France Process: Offset Colours: 4 Colours Size: Miniature sheet: 105 × 70mm, Stamps: 75 × 45mm

500 Years Bern Cathedral Vaulted Ceiling

The cornerstone for the decades-long construction of Bern cathedral was laid in 1421. Completion of the vaulted ceiling in 1517 still marks an impressive milestone to the current day.The year 1517 is mentioned in an inscrip tion at the choir side of the chancel arch, together with the name of the master ma- son: Peter Pfister.

Two vault caps also bear the signature of painter Nikolaus Manuel Deutsch, who was responsible for the colourful design of the vaulted ceiling. The oeuvre, dubbed the “Heavenly Court”, has been undergo- ing restoration since 2014. It was ascer- tained that the colours of the 86 larger- than-life-sized statues of saints adorning the keystones of the marvellous reticu- lated vaulted ceiling are virtually still in their original condition from 1517: with esh tones and clothes made of precious pigments, gilding and lustre. Peter P ster’s construction intertwines the so-called 3/8 termination, the two narrow adjacent trestles and both wide west sections to form a spatial and architectural unit. The Heavenly Court above the Bern Cathedral choir is one of the largest and most valuable surviving late-medieval sculp- tures in Europe today.

The first of the two special stamps depicts one such statue: Saint Sebastian, Roman soldier and Christian martyr. The second motif offers a view of the centre of the re- ticulated vaulted ceiling, with Bern’s coat of arms.

Issue Date: 31.08.2017 Designer: Raphael Volery, Zurich Printer: Cartor Security Printing La Loupe, France Process: Offset Colours: 4 Colours Size: 33 × 28mm