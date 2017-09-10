UNPA:Personalized Stamp Sheet on  35 Years UNPA at the Traunsee

Posted on September 10, 2017 by PhilaMirror

unpa stampsThese Personalised Stamps were released on  24 August 2017. The sheet is composed of ten different € 0.68 denominated stamps. The stamps and the background image feature views of the Lake Traunsee, the City of Gmunden, the Castle “Schloss Ort” as well as the Villa Toscana. United Nations cancellations from the year 1982 are depicted on the tabs.

Related Posts with Thumbnails
This entry was posted in Commemorative Stamps, History Behind A Stamp, New Stamps, News, Stamps, Themes, United Nations Philately, World and tagged , , , , , , , , , , , . Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <strike> <strong>