These Personalised Stamps were released on 24 August 2017. The sheet is composed of ten different € 0.68 denominated stamps. The stamps and the background image feature views of the Lake Traunsee, the City of Gmunden, the Castle “Schloss Ort” as well as the Villa Toscana. United Nations cancellations from the year 1982 are depicted on the tabs.
UNPA:Personalized Stamp Sheet on 35 Years UNPA at the Traunsee
