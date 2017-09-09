Special Cover Released on Taj Bavadi

Rejuvenation of Tanks and Wells in Vijayapura

By Suresh Rao

Vijayapura (Bijapur) set an exemplary move for combating drought and achieving self-sufficiency in water utilization by rejuvenating traditional water resources and employing traditional water harvesting techniques. Taj Bavadi is a heritage well built in 1620 by Ibrahim Adil Shah in memory of his queen Taj Sultana. Among such heritage wells, locally known as Bawadies, Taj Bavadi occupies first place with its size and grandeur. Such 20 heritage wells were rejuvenated with the aid of local donors, special grant from the Water Resource Ministry of Govt. of Karnataka through City Corporation. Date of Release: 18th August 2017,Vijaypura, CoverNumber: KTK/68/2017