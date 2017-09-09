New Stamps from Monaco

Monaco Explorations

On 4 April, H.S.H. Prince Albert II launched the 2017–2020 Monaco Explorations initiative, reviving, after a gap of 120 years, the maritime scientific explorations pioneered by his great-great-grandfather Prince Albert I. The Yersin, an environmental research vessel which sails under a Monegasque flag, will depart next August from the Port of Monaco. It will follow a longitudinal route between the Tropics, completing a circumnavigation of the globe over a period of three years. The initiative will be based on the recommendations of a Scientific Guidance Committee made up of 10 internationally renowned scientists. Science will therefore be the foundation of the project, complemented by awareness-raising, communication and media activities.

Issue Date: 21.08.2017 Designer: Thierry Mordant Process: Heliogravure Size: Size of the block: 120 x100 mm horizontal, Size of the stamps: 40,85 x 30 mm horizontal

Grande Bourse 2017

An unmissable gathering of coin, medal, stamp and postcard dealers and collectors, the 25th Grande Bourse will be held on 3rd 3 December at the Hotel Méridien Beach Plaza.

Issue Date: 21.08.2017 Designer: VAN KLAVEREN Process: Offset Size: 30 x 40,85 mm vertical