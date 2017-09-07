Spain Issued Stamp on 40th Anniversary of TRAGSA

In 1977 Tragsa was created, whose objective was to watch over the Spanish agrarian environment. Since then, it has participated in the development of agriculture and livestock in our country, also in the modernization of fishery resources, improvements in issues related to water use and, generally, in the conservation of our natural environment.The company has delegations in the 17 Autonomous Communities which allows it to respond quickly and effectively to any situation that is required from the central, regional or local administration.For the Tragsa Group the most important thing is the commitment to the environment. In the stamp that is issued, you can see a photographic composition that gathers images of different performances in the field, framed in the Tragsa logo. On a background in blue and purple shades, appears the commemorative logo of the 40 years celebrated by this company.

Issue Date: 16.07.2017 Process: Offset Size: 40.9 x 28.8 mm Values: 1.35€