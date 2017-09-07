New Stamps from Andora

Andora (ES)Landscape

Perched high in the Madriu river valley and flanked by some of the highest Pyrenean summits of the Principality lies the small Estany d’Encamp, just above the Estany de L’illa, on which it spills its icy waters.It is one of the many lakes and ponds that dot the valley of the Madriu River and which certify the glacier origin of it. Along the river Madriu, two other tributaries form the basin of the valley, the rivers Perafita and Claror, thus forming one of the largest valleys in Andorra, as well as being the best preserved in a more complete way. The territory is divided between the parishes of Andorra la Vella, Encamp, Escaldes-Engordany and Sant Julià de Lòria.

The landscape, of overwhelming beauty, intermingles the wild and inhospitable nature of the high mountain along with the remains that have left the human activity that has been done in the valley since ancient times. A landscape in which overlapping grasses and large wooded expanses on which emerge the different peaks, ridges and peaks that surround the valley and discover vertiginous cliffs that open to the landscape.

Issue Date: 21.07.2017 Process: Offset Size: 28.8 x 40.9 mm Values: €1.25

Andora(FR) Venice Biennale

In 2016, three artists carried out artistic projects to represent Andorra at the 2017 Venice Biennale: Lost Origine by Zoe (Eva Martinez), Omphalos by Jordi Casamajor and Murmuri by Eve Ariza The project of Eve Ariza which was chosen to illustrate the stamp.Eve Ariza, an Andorran multidisciplinary artist born in France in 1973, has a long artistic experience.

“Murmuri” means “Murmur” in French.The work consists of a sound and visual installation composed of 9000 terracotta bowls arranged on a vertical surface of 131 m2.Everyone can make a personal visual and auditory reading. It is a subtle and poetic project, both disturbing, of universal writing and reading;A suggestive, organic and lively project that uses a language common to all human beings, that of the earth. The earth is the origin and it persists over time by means of fire.The bowl is a tool of ancestral form and origin.

Issue Date: 22.07.2017 Designer: Stefanie Ghinea Process: Offset Size: 52 x 40.85 mm : 3.40€