Indian Theme on Foreign Stamps:Turkey

Personalised stamps of G20 Turkey Summit Leaders were presented by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in remembrance of G20 Turkey Leaders Summit.In all, 33 stamps including of the leaders of the 19 biggest and most powerful economies of the world and theEU were issued.

Modi attended the Summit in this Turkish resort town on 15-16 November 2015. Therefore A personalised postage stamp featuring Prime Minister Narendra was issued by Turkey in remembrance of the G20 Leaders Summit here.

The stamp of 2.80 Turkish lira bears a picture of Modi and the Indian national flag. It has ‘Narendra Modi – Prime Minister of Republic of India’ written at the bottom.

Other world leaders featured include US President Barak Obama , Russian PresidenVladimir Putin , Chinese PresidentXi Jinping , UK Prime Minister David Cameroon, Australian Prime MinisterMalcolm Turnbull , Brazilian President Dilma Roussef, Canadian Prime MinisterJustin Trudeau , German Chancellor Angela Markel , Japanese Prime Minister Sinzo Abe and European Council President Donald Tusk.Even though French President Francois Hollande cancelled his visit to the Summit due to the Paris killings, a stamp in his honour too was issued.