New Stamps from Switzerland

Quince Scent

The quince is Switzerland’s Fruit of the Year 2017. To mark this accolade. FRUCTUS has designated a fruit of the year each year since 2008. The charitable organization was established in 1985 as a nationwide association in Switzerland to promote a gene bank for all fruit varieties and standard orchards.The name quince derives from the Latin “malum Cydonium”, or Cydonian apple; however, a connection to Cydonia on the island of Crete has not been proven. Quince is a stone fruit. While only a few foreign varieties can be eaten raw, the quinces found in Switzerland are known for their heady, fragrant scent and the del- icacies that can be prepared from them. The miniature sheet features the refresh- ing colour and shape of this fruit as well as its sensuous aromas: the fruit on the sheet is treated with a special varnish which releases the aroma when touched.

Issue Date: 31.08.2017 Designer: Jwan Reber, Pohlern Printer: Gutenberg AG, Schaan, Liechtenstein Process: Offset Colours: 4-Colours Size: Miniature sheet: 105 × 70mm, Stamps: 65 × 55mm

Swiss Railway Stations

The legacy of railway history since the first half of the 19th century includes a huge number of constructions – ranging from bridges and tunnels, power generation plants and workshops to station buildings. Many of the latter are urban landmarks serving as transport interfaces. The stamps depicts the railway stations of Appenzell,Zug,Scuol-Tarasp and Interlaken Ost

Issue Date: 08.08.2017 Designer: Nicole Jara Vizcardo, Anglikon (student, Zurich University of the Arts) Printer: Cartor Security Printing La Loupe, France Process: Offset, Colours: 2-Colour Size: 33 × 28mm

Postcrossing

The comic illustrations on the three spe- cial stamps depict how people in Swit- zerland use Postcrossing to connect to the world. Russia ranks first in terms of membership, numbering over 80,000 postcrossers. At the other end of the scale are Tuvalu, for instance, with two members, or Papua New Guinea with just one. Switzerland is in 32nd place with 2,855 members and 323,463 postcards mailed.

Issue Date: 31.08.2017 Designer: Max Spring, Bern Printer: Giesecke & Devrient GmbH, Leipzig, Germany Process: Offset Colours: 4 Colours Size: Stamps: 33 × 28mm