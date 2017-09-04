Sri Lanka Issued Stamp on Ven. Boosse Dhammarakkhitha Thero

Sri Lanka issued a stamp on Vadibhasinha most Ven. Boosse Dhammarakkhitha thero on 3rd August 2017.He was born on 17th July, 1890 in the village Boossa in the Hikkaduwa Divisional Secretariat Division of the Galle province in southern Sri Lanka. Thirimadura Siyappumahaupasaka and Manik kuwadura Esohamyupasikawere his beloved parents. This boy named Thirimadura Thiyappu, received his primary education at Boossa Catholic school. On 12th July, 1906 he entered the Buddha sasana as a monk under the pupilage of most Ven. Boosse Siri Saddhatissa MahaNayaka Thero, at Sri Sudarshanarama temple, under the name BoosseDhammarakkhitha. He completed his dhamma education at SaddharmakaraPirivena, Pinwattaand Maligakanda VidyodayaPirivena, Colombo.

He received the higher ordination at the GintotaUdakukkhepaSimaMalaka on 3rd June, 1911 and being an erudite preacher of the dhamma, conducteddhamma sermons throughout the country. In 1927, eighty six years ago, he went to the Raja Rata and took up residence at the NivattakaCethiya temple, at Tholuwila, Anuradhapura and rendered a great service to the sasana by causing the entry of young children into the sasana as monks and extending assistance for the development of irrigation works, roads, temples and village development activities in the North Central province.

In 1928 he was successful in bringing a person who had caused some damage to the Sri Maha Bodhi of Anuradhapura, before the law. Had it not been for that brave act he did at the risk of his own life for the protection of the nation and the Buddha sasana, today we would not have been able to worship this sacred Jaya Sri Maha Bodhi.

Ven Dhammarakkhitha thero, who can also be introduced as an educationist, helped the children of Rajarata light the lamp of knowledge by working as a teacher in schools like Anu/Nivattakacethiya Maha Vidyalaya, Anu/Thalawa Kanishta Vidyalaya, Anu/DiyamailagasWeva Kanishta Vidyalaya and Anu/Pubuduwila Kanishta Vidyalaya. Apart from that, he made his contributions to the freedom struggle of Sri Lanka as well working shoulder to shoulder with national leaders who pioneered the independence struggle such as MrF.R.Senanayake, Sir D.B.Jayathilake, labour leader, MrA.E.Gunasinghe, VenAnagarikaDharmapala, AnagarikaWalisingheHarischandra etc. Having been appointed to the office of the new MahaNayaka of the AmarapuraNilaya of the Dambulla sector subsequently, the most Ven Boosse Dhammarakkhitha MahaNayakathero rendered a yeoman service to the Buddha sasana and the nation and passed away on 28th August, 1982.

