Hongkong Issued Stamps on Professor Jao Tsung-i

The stamp will be issued on 5th September 2017 to honor the paintings and calligraphy of Professor Jao Tsung-i.As a prominent contemporary master in traditional Chinese literature and an acclaimed sinologist, Prof Jao has made significant contributions to diverse fields of traditional Chinese culture such as history, literature, language, religion, philosophy and art. He has published more than 100 books and over 1,000 scholarly articles. He is known for his distinctive calligraphy and painting style that fuses tradition with innovation. The set of special stamps to be issued by Hongkong Post on the theme of “Paintings and Calligraphy of Professor Jao Tsung-i” will showcase his robust and unrestrained brushstrokes as well as his superb skills in painting and calligraphy.