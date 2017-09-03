New Stamps Released on World Museum Day

Lebanon

Lebanon issued three stamps on International Museum Day on 18th May 2017 , honoring the Beirut National Museum, the Mim Museum, and the Sursock Museum. These museums feature collections of archaeology, minerals, and modern art, respectively.

The Netherlands

A pane of 10 stamps from the Netherlands features Museum Voorlinden, a privately owned art museum, that opened in September 2016 in Wassenaar.The pane was issued on 17th July 2017. All of the stamps are nondenominated, with the numeral 1 indicating that they pay the basic domestic-rate for letters weighing up to 20 grams.Gerard Hadders of Pro Arts Design designed the stamps.

Finland

This stamp booklet released on 24th May 2017 pays tribute to the first and only museum devoted to Moomins, fictional characters created by writer and illustrator Tove Jansson (1914-2001).The Moomin family and their friends live an adventurous life in the idyllic and peaceful Moominvalley in harmony with nature. They are a family of white and roundish trolls with large snouts.”The museum features Moomin drawings and paintings by Jansson and three-dimensional tableaux of various Moomin scenes created by Jansson and Tuulikki Pietila. Ari Lakaniemi and Susanna Rumpu designed the stamps.