India –Canada Joint Stamp will be Issued Near Diwali

A set of two commemorative postage stamps will be issued jointly by the Government of India and Canada on the theme of Indian festival Diwali.The Cabinet has informed about the issue of postage stamps jointly by India and Canada, which will be released on September 21, this year.Postal departments of both the countries have also signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for this joint issue.Considering the large presence of Indian Diaspora in Canada, Diwali has been selected as the cultural theme for both the countries.