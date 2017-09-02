The UK’s favourite toys from the past 100 years are being celebrated in a new set of stamps from the Royal Mail. Characters in the set include the Sindy doll and Action Man, as well as brands like Spirograph, Stickle Bricks and Fuzzy Felt. Meccano, the Merrythought bear, W Britain toy figures, Space Hopper and Hornby Dublo trains also feature.
Royal Mail Issued Stamps on Toys
