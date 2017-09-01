New Stamps from Spain

World Heritage Site of the Dólmenes de Antequera

The Site of the Dólmenes de Antequera is formed by the Dólmenes de Menga, Viera and El Romeral. Entering any of the Dolmens, is transported thousands of years ago. The narrow corridors of stones, the little light, entering the bowels of the earth, make the visit to this place extremely special and incomparable.The Dólmenes de Menga is a tomb built by large stones where you can distinguish an atrium, a corridor and a large funeral chamber. Inside, there is a very deep and narrow well, which is a strange resource in this type of constructions.

The Dólmenes de Viera, is a grave in the form of a passage of 21 meters, culminating in a square chamber in whose stones can be appreciated remains of reddish paint.

The Romeral is composed of a smaller corridor than the previous ones. In the background, there are two circular chambers, supposedly intended for offerings.

The stamp shows a drawing showing these three very important elements of Antequera: the Dólmenes, the Torcal and La Peña de los Enamorados.

Issue Date: 16.07.2017 Process: Offset Size: 40.9 x 28.8 mm Values: 3.15 €

12 Months 12 Stamps

Las Palmas

The stamp represents the old letters of registration of vehicles, in this case LP, decorated with a montage where you can see the most relevant elements of Las Palmas.The Cathedral of Las Palmas was the first church of the Islands. It was built by the Catholic Monarchs after the conquest of Gran Canaria in 1478. It is dedicated to St. Anne.

The canary, also called wild canary or serin canary, is native bird of the area, also of the Azores and Madeira. Together with the Canary palm tree is one of the symbols of the archipelago.

The Dunas de Maspalomas is a natural area to the south of the island and is considered a special natural reserve. The fine sand flows into long beaches that make them a destination desired by many tourists.

Finally, the internationally renowned Canarian banana, which is also the only one in the world that has Protected Geographical Indication, which gives it the recognition of quality products.

At the bottom of the stamp is an image of the Escaleritas neighborhood of Las Palmas de Gran Canarias, full of color and uniqueness. The blue color of the lower strip of the seal, alludes to one of the colors that make up the flag of the province.

Issue Date: 16.07.2017 Process: Offset Size: 35 x 24.5 mm Values: €1.35

Santa Cruz de Tenerife

The stamp of Santa Cruz de Tenerife follows the line of the previous ones and is represented by the letters TF, that represents the old license plates of vehicles in Spain.Within the letters, you can see significant elements of this land.

Potatoes with mojo picón: the potato is not missing at a Canaria table. One of its most famous dishes in the world, are wrinkled potatoes with mojo picón. The mojo is a typical sauce whose main ingredient is what is known in the islands as picona pepper, which is a spicy frisca chilli.

Drago millennial: it is the vegetal symbol of the island of Tenerife. Legend has it, which took its Latin name meaning “dragon” because these winged animals became this tree when they disappeared. It has a very special particularity: its sap is red and not white as it is in most plant species.

Dolphin: It is not uncommon to see near the Canary coast these cetaceans. It is considered one of the most intelligent species that inhabit the planet. These animals come to interact with humans and there are many tourists and interested people who come to the islands to see them.

Carnivals: Carnival is celebrated in an intense and very special way in the Canary Islands. Santa Cruz de Tenerife is considered the second most popular carnival in the world, after Rio de Janeiro in Brazil. It was declared a Festival of International Tourist Interest.

Teide: this natural wonder is the most visited in Spain. It is a volcano of 3,718 meters above sea level, therefore, it is the highest peak in the country. It is part of the Teide National Park and was declared a World Heritage Site by UNESCO.

The blue color of the lower strip alludes to the main color of the province’s flag.

Issue Date: 01.08.2017 Process: Offset Size: 35 x 24,5 mm Values: 1.35 €