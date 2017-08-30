UNPA will Issue Stamps on International Day of Peace

The United Nations Postal Administration will release stamps on International Day of Peace on 21st September 2017. In addition to inscriptions in English, the stamp includes the Chinese characters that translate to “peace” in the bottom center of the design.The design for the $1.15 stamp in the souvenir sheet is similar to that of the 49¢ stamp, also showing two multicolor doves facing each other. In this design, the Chinese inscription appears above the doves, and the word “Peace” is in English below them.