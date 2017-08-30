Special Cover Released on National Sports Day

By Suresh Rao

The “National Sports Day (Rashtriya Khel Divas)” is observed every year across India on 29th August to mark the birth anniversary of one of the greatest sports legends – Hockey King Shri Dhyan Chand Singh (born on 29th August 1905 in Allahabad, Uttar Pradesh).

Officially known as ‘Major Dhyan Chand’ and often referred to as “The Hockey Wizard” for his incredible hockey skills and extraordinary goal-scoring feats, in addition to earning 3 Olympic gold medals for India in field hockey in 1928 (Amsterdam), 1932 (Los Angeles) and 1936 (Berlin).

This special cover is released to mark “National Sports Day 2017″ & tribute to Major Dhyan Chand Singh (29th August 1905- 4th December 1979), legendary Indian hockey player & highly successful Indian hockey captain.Cover Number KTK 69/2017