The stamps will be released on 31st August 2017 from Hokkaido Post office.Stamps featuring the internationally famous vocaloid character Hatsune Miku. The post office has released stamp sets using the “Snow Miku” arts every year, but this is the first time to release the one featuring “Hastune Miku.” The 2,500-yen (about 23 US dollars) set includes ten 62-yen frame stamps, an A3-size folded mount, and two stickers.
Japan will Issue Stamps on 10th Anniversary of Hastune Miku
